Shatta Wale joins in trolling cyberbully Nana Aba reprimanded

Charles Nii Armah Mensah, alias Shatta Wale, joined social media trolling directed at a cyberbully who got a "smacking down" by GHOne TV General Manager, Nana Aba Anamoah, over the weekend.

The young man in question appeared for an audition for "The Next TV Star" programme on GHOne TV but ended up facing a panel composed of three women he had previously abused on Twitter.



Nana Aba and her co-panelists, Serwaa Amihere and Bridget Otoo took turns to severely censure the young man who for the better part of the encounter looked stranded.



Reacting to the development on social media, Shatta Wale posted a video of the encounter with the comment: "MR why should I ... if I talk say school no go far, u ppl go talk nonsense ..Twitter educated ppl see ur fam oo...

I swear this boy for go jail ...ankaful."





“…when you, you write this; hey Serwaa, we know what you’ve been up to in this country. What do you know?" Nana Aba asked

The young man in shock asked Nana Aba Anamoah “where did you pick that from”?



To which Nana Aba replied, "that is your Twitter page".



The young man then said “Twitter is an agenda-setting place”.



When asked what is factual about what he said about Serwaa, he replied by saying Twitter is a different world.

…you sit on Twitter utter nonsense about people, you said horrible things about me, Bridget, Serwaa, Lydia and other people on Twitter. I'm here, say it to my face,” Nana Aba dared him.



He replied: “why should I, Twitter is not real”.



Serwaa Amihere at this point called the gentleman's bluff, noting how that person like him bully persons on social media but don't have the guts to confront them when they meet them in person.



