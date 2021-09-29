Shatta Wale links Baba Sadiq to death prophecy from Ghanaian prophet

• A prophet has revealed a death prophesy about Shatta Wale

• He has asked the artiste to pray against the evil plot by his enemies



• Shatta Wale has named Baba Sadiq as a prime suspect



Bishop Stephen Akwasi also known as Jesus Ahuofe has revealed a death prophecy about dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale.



According to Jesus Ahoufe, it has been revealed to him in the spiritual realm that, Shatta is going to be murdered on Monday, October 18, 2021, by armed robbers. He has called on Ghanaians and also the singer to pray against this evil plot by his enemies.



He made this revelation on Ayekoo Ayekoo on Accra FM. The prophet, who was hesitant to disclose the identity of the artiste, told host, Nana Romeo, that the first name of the artiste is "Charles" adding that he is a popular dancehall artiste in Ghana.

"The musician in question has Charles as his first name, he is very popular... he should be very prayerful else the prophesy of his death will come to pass on 18th October," Bishop Stephen Akwasi revealed.



He furthered: "On 18th October 2021, something will happen in Ghana. The public should start praying for prominent musicians, those who do dancehall music. I see that one of them has died. The same happen on 18th October 2007 in South Africa, the same will happen in Ghana. In the spiritual realm, I saw that the artiste was shot dead by armed robbers. He has to go see a prophet for prayers.



He is a big star, in Ghana when you reveal such prophesies you are attacked. I can see that the artiste, has a lot of enemies, people hate him. On 18th October 2007, South African reggae artiste, Lucky Dube was killed, the same is going to happen in Ghana."



But reacting to the prophecy, Shatta Wale, who had previously received a death prophesy, wrote that one of his worst enemies, CEO of 3Music, Sadiq Abdulai Abu, is capable of his murder.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, the SM boss wrote: "Ok I hear I will buy bullet proof and commando dress...thank you for seeing that Sadik want to shoot me in October."

Watch the video below:







