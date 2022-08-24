2
Shatta Wale makes U-turn, heads to Nigeria for tour

Wed, 24 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, in a U-turn, has shared news of his next tour which takes him to Nigeria.

This contrasts with his 2021 viral-video rant that: “I don’t need Nigeria promotion for anything. If Nigerians say they won’t promote Shatta Wale… I don’t need Nigeria’s promotion for anything.”

At the time, Wale said his works were self-evident because “people have eyes and they can see.”

In a tweet dated Monday, 27 December 2021, Wale also said: “The difference between your [favourite Ghanaian] artistes and me is that I don’t fly to Nigeria to do promos because I don’t need it".

“I am your Gari, I don’t need an advertisement. It’s natural, bro. You can’t fight the universe. You will fail. Ask about me. #GodIsHere.”

Today, however, a flyer of Shatta Wale's next tour indicates he is headed to Nigeria for the ‘Shatta Wale Nigeria Media Tour’.

The flyer that bears the ‘On God’ hitmaker’s image also spots the colours of the Nigerian flag.

