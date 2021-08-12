Shatta Wale makes history with MTV nomination

Ghanaian Musician, Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale has broken records to be the first Ghanaian artiste to be nominated at the MTV Awards.

‘Already’ featuring Beyonce and Major Lazer has been nominated for the Best Art Direction Video category.



The official Twitter account for MTV Entertainment made this announcement and tagged the Dancehall artiste in the statement.



@SHATTAWALEGH CONGRATULATIONS ON YOUR #VMA NOMINATION!! ⭐️ HTTPS://T.CO/HEH9YTG5A1 PIC.TWITTER.COM/MICOOT40R4



— MTV (@MTV) August 11, 2021

THANK YOU THIS IS FOR GHANA ???????? ❤️ HTTPS://T.CO/ANVJPCNMJZ



— SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) August 11, 2021



According to Shatta Wale, this honor is for all Ghanaians who keep supporting his music. “Thank you. This is for Ghana.”



Congratulations, Shatta Wale! Keep making Ghana proud.