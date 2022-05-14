1
Shatta Wale meets Ja-Rule in America

Sat, 14 May 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Dancehall star, Shatta Wale, has met American rapper Ja Rule in the US where he has been for some time now.

In a latest video circulating online Shatta and Ja Rule were captured hugging each other. After that they also chit-chat briefly before they went their separate ways.

An aide who was following Shatta spoke in Ga and promised he would let them link up later.

It’s readily not clear which part of the USA they met but it looked like it was at an event.

Shatta Wale has been in the US for sometime after his performances there in March.

Earlier reports say he is currently in the US to celebrate with the Mayor of Newark, New Jersey, Ras Baraka after winning an election.

