Shatta Wale meets rap legend Ja Rule in the US

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale in a hug with American rapper Ja Rule

Ghanaian dancehall star, Shatta Wale, has met American rapper Ja Rule in the US.

It was a happy moment when the two met each other. They hugged and had a chit-chat. It’s not clear the exact place the two met.



But fans of the Shatta Wale, who call themselves the Shatta Movement, have expressed joy at the meeting, saying it establishes the dancehall artiste as the biggest singer in Ghana.



Shatta Wale is currently in the US to celebrate with the Mayor of Newark after the Election win.



The “On God” hitmaker had the large crowd on their feet at the celebration party held at the world-famous Prudential Center.



The celebration is in honour of the primary election victory of the incumbent 2-term mayor of Newark, New Jersey Ras Baraka. Shatta Wale performed alongside Jupitar, Ja rule, and a host of other major artists and DJs.

Shatta Wale has been in the USA to complete his Gift of God (GOG) album with some international collaborations and to shoot high-quality visuals for the album too.



Shatta Wale is very influential in Ghana politics but now he had moved abroad to rub shoulders with popular politicians all across the world.



