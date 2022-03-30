2
Shatta Wale mocks Nigerians for losing to Ghana

Shatta Wale Shatta Wale teases Nigerians

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana qualifies to play for the World Cup

Shatta Wale claims Nigerians aren't better than anyone

Nigerian fans cause riot after Ghana qualifies for World Cup

Shatta Wale known for his famous brawl in December 2021 into January 2022, for insulting Nigerians for being unsupportive has mocked Nigerians for losing to Ghana on March 29, 2022, in Abuja.

In a video post shared by the artiste on his Snapchat that has since gone viral, the SM Boss said the Ghana-Nigeria match was a game that couldn’t be manipulated hence Nigerians should deal with the outcome.

“When it comes to reality, reality, you can’t come and tell us that someone is better than somebody. Put them one on one and watch something…[sings]...[laughs]...you think football is a game you can manipulate? We are watching it live.

“You can record your own video at home and claim you are topping charts, that's nothing we understand but football is the reality,” he mocked.

Shatta Wale’s comment was born out of the March 29, 2022, game between Ghana and Nigeria at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja. The game ended 1-1 but Ghana qualified based on the away goal rule having held Nigeria to a goalless draw, Friday.

Nigerian fans discontented by the 1-1 tie stormed the field and sparked a riot leading to the death of one Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) official.

