Shatta Wale, music stakeholders amplify African producers with Youngtrepreneurs initiative

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale with music producer, Mix master Garzy

Social youth impact organization, Youngtrepreneurs, presented a career-lifting opportunity for young talented music producers through a workshop for music producers in Accra between Thursday, July 15 and Sunday, July 18.

Under the auspices of Code Management Group, the workshop was designed to increase the visibility of producers in the African music industry and was supported by Audiomack Africa and Infinix Mobile, a brand that aims at empowering today’s youth to challenge the norm and stand out from the crowd all around the world.



The four-day event featured some great speakers and guest instructors including Mix Master Garzy, Kuvie, Mandy Aubry from Songtrust, Fabian Thorpe from Code Management Group and Nigerian entertainment lawyer Tope Salami.



On the last day of the event, producers had one hour during the workshop to create a 60-second instrumental to present to Grammy-nominated artiste Shatta Wale, who had a very enlightening two-hour session with the participants.

Kid 90 was adjudicated by a panel of experts including Shatta Wale to have produced the best beat and gets the chance to work with Shatta Wale for his next single as his prize package in addition to a world-class produced music video, public relations and marketing rollout campaign sponsored by Code Management Group.



Congratulating the winner, Shatta Wale expressed his excitement to have been involved in the project, which serves to build the capacity of the young producers and give them the needed boost to scale into the next.