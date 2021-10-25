Shatta Wale prank: That’s not how to fight prophecy - Nana Yaw Wiredu

• Shatta Wale remanded for a week

• Shatta Wale feigns gunshot attack to fight false prophecy



• Nana Yaw Wiredu criticises Shatta Wale's strategy



Entertainment analyst and director of oneplayafrica.com, Nana Yaw Wiredu has said instead of feigning a gunshot attack to fight against false prophecies, Shatta Wale could have used a different strategy to get the same results.



Making a submission on GhanaWeb TV’s entertainment review show Bloggers’ Forum, Nana Yaw Wiredu said the decision to prank was extreme.



“When a prophet comes out to say that something will happen to you, your first point of call is to go to the police and make a report. This is how you stop false prophecy; you as a leader of a certain generation, when you want to champion a course like this, you don’t also cause fear and panic”, Nana Yaw Wiredu remarked.



“You don’t need to pull a stunt like this. Report the case. Or on the said day the prophecy was supposed to happen, you go live and question the police. When you do that, you earn more respect. You could have just saved yourself and championed a campaign against false prophecy in the right way”, Nana Yaw Wiredu added.

Shatta Wale and three members of his team were remanded for a week during their first appearance in court. The four are in police grips for a gunshot attack prank orchestrated on October 18, 2021. Shatta Wale was on this day said to have been shot by some unknown gunmen at East Legon, a story said to have been confirmed by his team members Kojo Owusu Koranteng, also known as Nana Dope, Eric Venator, aka Gangee and Iddriss Yussif alias Deportee.



It however turned out to be false. According to Shatta Wale, the prank was his way of fighting against false prophecies as the founder and leader of New Life Kingdom Chapel International, Bishop Stephen Akwasi, had prophesied he would be shot on October 18.







Meanwhile, radio presenter and celebrity blogger Ebenezer Donkoh has asserted that Shatta Wale’s shooting hoax will injure his brand on the international front.



NYDJ as the broadcaster is affectionately called said considering the gravity of the prank and how some major international news portals have reported the issue, it will have an impact on the Dancehall musician.



“For brand equity, maybe in Ghana, it wouldn’t affect him but on the international scale, if you look at what the foreign press is reporting, what people are saying about him, obviously, it sends a negative image around him”, the broadcaster said on Bloggers’ Forum.

Speaking to Abrantepa on Bloggers’ Forum, NYDJ said although the development may not affect Shatta Wale’s brand locally, the same cannot be said on the international front considering that some online news websites have referred to him as a fugitive.



“Brand equity-wise, it’s fallen on the international standard but for the Ghanaian market, he is who he is… For a lot of us, nothing about Shatta Wale scares us anymore. We are prepared from anything from Shatta Wale”, NYDJ said.







