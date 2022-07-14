Shatta Wale put smiles on faces of fans as he sprays cash on them

Shatta Wale

Self-acclaimed Dancehall King, Shatta Wale has brought smiles to the faces and joy to the hearts of his fans as he sprays cash on them at Kokomlemle.



The ‘On God’ hitmaker, Thursday, July 14 had an interview with seasoned radio personality, Andy Dosty at Hitz FM.



The Dancehall artiste had been spotted and his location leaked to his many followers. While exiting the premise of the Multimedia Group, Shatta Wale was met by fans who clapped and cheered him on.



After struggling to leave due to how he was mobbed, Shatta Wale met the energy of his fans by spraying cash on them. As expected, the group went haywire as they struggled to collect some of the money. Shatta Wale took advantage of the situation to speed off in his Range Rover.

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale has said although he loves Michy, there is no turning back. He mentioned in the interview that when the relationship with Michy soured, he bought a house for the baby mama but she failed to disclose that; instead, painted him black by branding him as an irresponsible father.



He also mentioned that he's been denied access to his son, Majesty, noting that he is unhappy about the hairstyle of the 7-year-old.



