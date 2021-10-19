Shatta Wale questions police, begs for forgiveness after feigning gun attack

Shatta Wale

• Shatta Wale speaks on alleged gun attack

• Shatta Wale says his life is in danger



• Police launches investigations into alleged gun attack on Shatta Wale



Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has justified his decision to fake a gun attack.



The musician said his "life is threatened" after a death prophecy. That prophecy by Bishop Stephen Akwasi aka Jesus Ahoufe, according to Shatta Wale, "has gotten me in a mood of violence since no one in this country cares."

Late Monday, October 18, 2021, news went rife that the musician had been shot by some unknown gunmen at East Legon, Accra.



According to the report which was said to have been confirmed by Shatta Wale’s personal assistant, Nana Dhope, the musician was sent to an unidentified medical facility for emergency treatment.



The story elicited mixed reactions from the public as some doubted the account while others expressed sympathy. For those who had doubts, the incident was a prank intended to mock a prophet who had prophesied that Shatta Wale would be shot on October 18.



The police subsequently released a statement saying it had “launched an investigation into the matter including making contacts with some of his close friends and family members and all of them claim not to have knowledge of his whereabouts or the alleged incident.”

“A team has visited the house of Shatta Wale and he cannot be found there. Over the last few hours, the Police have searched and continue to look for Shatta Wale at hospitals in Accra”, the statement added.







In what appears to be a dramatic turn of events, Shatta Wale has in a statement issued via social media, rendered an apology to his fans, father and team for pulling such a stunt. Charles Nii Armah Mensah, as the musician is known in real life, suggested in his response that he took the phones of his team members and posted about the gun attack.



“Deportee am sorry for taking your phone. Dope sorry for taking your phone. To my fans am sorry but I will have to fight this fight alone and get it done. To my Dad I say sorry for putting you thru stress”, he stated in the post which came with artwork with the inscription #StopFalseProphecies.

Citing the prophecy, Shatta Wale questioned the police for not taking any action despite the prophecy going viral.



“The statement made by this false prophet has gotten me in a mood of violence since no one in this country cares. So the police of this country want to tell me none of them saw those threatening statements online to take action?” he asked.



“This pastor said 18th October Shatta Wale will be shot and you want to tell me you didn’t see from you cyber-crime department nor did u hear or came across anything like that online? If my life can be threatened and there is no law to take actions on that then I guess I will do what is right in the eyes of God”, Shatta Wale asseverated.



Doom prophecy

Jesus Ahuofe in an interview on Accra FM, September 28, 2021, said a musician by the name Charles, would be shot on October 18, this year.



“On October 18, 2021, a big calamity will befall Ghana,” he claimed. “Ghanaians should pray for our musicians, especially dancehall music performers. I saw in my vision that one had lost his life".



“The person is a popular dancehall artiste in Ghana. In the spiritual realm, I saw that he was attacked by armed robbers and was shot dead. He needs to consult a man of God to pray and redeem him. I saw this while praying, but in Ghana, when you prophesy, you will be attacked. His first name is Charles. He should pray seriously", the prophet said.



