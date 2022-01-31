Shatta Wale reacts to Abena Korkor's list

Shatta Wale has called on women to extend their support to Abena Korkor

Shatta Wale extends support to Abena Korkor

Shatta Wale blasts celebrities for sleeping with Korkor



Abena Korkor updates list of sexual partners



Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale has called on women to render full support to Abena Korkor because she is mentally distressed.



The Shatta Movement boss who believes that Abena Korkor has been mentally and sexually abused by a lot of men has established that she shouldn’t be left to her fate.



His comments are on the back of Abena’s recent relapse where she again mentioned names of male celebrities she claimed slept with her or made advances at her.

As usual, more prominent Ghanaian celebrities were fingered in her tall list as she accused them of exploiting her for their personal gains.



But Shatta Wale who appears to be keeping track of Abena’s social media rants took to Twitter to register his displeasure about the situation.



Shatta also lashed out at his male peers who according to him are ‘sexually exploiting’ Abena Korkor without pity.



He questioned why his male peers and other prominent showbiz personalities will settle for Abena when there are a lot of options out there.



“So this industry boys weh deh move to Abena Korkor kwraa why …You be ok!!!! Women wake up and support your sister, she’s been abused!!!#WTF. How much is pussy meawwww.”

Read the tweet below



