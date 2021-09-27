Shatta Wale reacts to Camidoh’s jabs?

Ghanaian Musician, Shatta Wale

The boss of the Shatta Movement Empire, Shatta Wale, seems to have finally reacted to jab's fast-rising singer, Camidoh directed at him when he recently appeared as a guest on Kwadwo Sheldon’s ‘Bants and Rants’ show.

Camidoh shocked many people when he stated on the show that he has never liked the Shatta Wale’s style of doing music and that Shatta Wale has been sabotaging the growth of the Ghanaian music industry because investors are not pumping money into the industry.



Just as many people were anticipating, Shatta Wale took to his Facebook wall to throw an indirect jab at Camidoh.



In the post which many have associated to Camidoj, Shatta Wale tells the “Available’ singer that he should shut up because he has an overdose of the fame which has been bought for Camidoh.

“The fame they bought for you we get am for here plentyyyy???? some sef deh store room????jon,” Shatta Wale’s post reads.



