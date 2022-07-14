Shatta Wale reacts to mother’s intention to marry Kofi Adjorlolo

Kofi Adjorlolo is said to have expressed desire to marry Shatta Wale's mother

Reports say Shatta Mama and Adjorlolo are in a relationship

Shatta Mama is quoted to have said Wale cannot object to her choice of partner



Shatta Wale okays mother's decision to marry Adjorlolo



Elsie Evelyn Avemegah, the mother of Shatta Wale, has the full support of her son if she desires to tie the knot with veteran actor Kofi Adjorlolo.



The Dancehall musician said he will be the last person to oppose his mother’s marriage to the actor he described as Ghana’s Denzel Washington.



“If Kofi Adjorlolo wants to marry my mother, that's cool. He has every right to move to her,” said Shatta Wale in his interview on Hitz FM, Thursday, adding that the weather is too cold for one to remain single.

Hotfmghana.com, had reported that Shatta Mama, as the mother is affectionately called had disclosed plans for the union. The portal quoted her to have said: “We are seriously in love and we will soon come out and announce the date of our marriage”.



After the report went viral, some concluded that the Dancehall musician would object to the marriage although Shatta Mama is no longer married to Shatta Capo, father of Shatta Wale.



On Peace FM’s Entertainment Review, Reagan Mends, the publicist of Shatta Mama, reportedly said the decision to marry Kofi Adjorlolo was on course. According to her, Shatta Mama had said her son can never stop her from marrying the veteran actor.



“Yes, ever since the news went viral, people are asking whether Shatta Wale would allow the mother to marry Kofi Adjorlolo. Well, I spoke to her (Shatta Mama) this morning, and she told me that no one can prevent her from marrying anyone of her choice”.



“She said why would Shatta Wale dictate to her on whom to marry? He can’t prevent her from Marrying Adjorlolo because he (Shatta Wale) doesn’t take care of her, he doesn’t even know where she lives so why would he even intrude in her affairs?"

In the midst of these rumours, neither Shatta Mama not Kofi Adjorlolo has spoken publicly about the subject.



66-year-old Kofi Adjorlolo is the father of two. He has not been married after his wife died. Shatta Mama, also in her 60s, has three children, according to reports.







BB