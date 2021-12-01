Shatta Wale receives a copy of Kwame Adinkrah’s ‘Kosopre’ album

Shatta Wale, Musician

Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah known in Showbiz as Shatta Wale, has taken receipt of a multi-talented Radio Broadcaster, Kwame Adinkrah’s third album, ‘Kosopre’, MyNewsGh.com reports.

The multiple award-winning radio personality who so far has three albums to his credit and received the Ghana Music Awards’ ‘Record of the Year’ in 2012 caught up with Shatta Wale in his studio in Accra and delivered an autograph copy of his album to him for his listening pleasure.



Kwame Adinkrah, a powerhouse in Ghanaian radio broadcasting and a household name, has warmed the hearts of many within and beyond Ghana with his great voice and musical dexterity, releasing hit songs after hits.



His current album ‘Kosopre’, which has ‘Fiona’, ‘Nunu Me’, ‘Job Nisuo’, ‘Bome powder’ and a host of others are enjoying massive airplay and streams both locally and internationally.

His previous collaboration with musician Kwabena Kwabena on the song titled ‘Abena Dansoa’ earned him the Record of the Year award in 2012.



The Apotiti Legend, as he is affectionately called amongst his peers, is currently the Business Manager of Kumasi-based Pure FM and the Morning Show Host of the Station’s ‘Pure Morning Drive’ program.



The ‘Kosopre’ album is available on all streaming platforms under the name Kwame Adinkrah.