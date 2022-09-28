Shatta Wale reportedly acquires a glass home by the beach

Shatta Wale at his new house

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, is said to have acquired a new house made of glass in an undisclosed suburb of Accra.

This was made known by realtor, Gus Cameo, who has sold houses to the likes of Michael Blackson and some popular names in Ghana.



"The rain didn't stop @shattawalenima from coming to pick his unit ahead the TWILIGHTS OPEN for the GLASS HAUS," Gus captioned.



According to him, the unit picked up by the artiste has a three bedroom, a pool, a beach view and a shared compound.



With Shatta Wale picking one glass townhouse, there were close to four empty glass houses up for grabs.



Before videos of his new house went public, Shatta Wale had issued a warning to netizens and some people in the music industry.



In a post he shared on Twitter, he warned showbiz personalities to stop throwing dirt on his 'GOG Album', yet to be released.

According to the self-acclaimed, 'Dancehall King', his album release isn't meant for the music industry but for the masses who support and yearn for his music.



"Get ready for some singles on the #GOGALBUM. Pls and pls and pls. I am not doing this album for the Ghana music industry. I am doing this as my job to fill the masses with peace and love.



"I don't want any negative discussion of my album on any platform. It's a warning," he wrote on Facebook. I didn't come here to join unions. I came with mine and that is SHATTA MOVEMENT," Shatta said.











ADA/BB