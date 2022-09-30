Shatta Wale reportedly lands in Nigeria for media tour, a year after 'attacking' Naija artistes

Shatta Wale and Mr Eazi share a hug

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, after disclosing a month ago that he was going to travel to Nigeria on a media tour, has reportedly made the trip.

In a video shared on blogger, Flavour Tipz’s page, the self-acclaimed ‘Dancehall King’ was spotted exchanging hugs with Nigerian musician, Mr Eazi.



Although it cannot be confirmed if the location was indeed in Nigeria, the two artistes engaged in a conversation while sharing laughs and making jokes in a room that looked like an office space.



Many Ghanaians thought it unwise for the Shatta Movement Boss to visit Nigeria after he had attacked Nigerian artistes for not supporting Ghanaians concerning music advancement.



He stated during the beef with Nigerians on social media that given the support he gets in Ghana, he doesn’t require the help of Nigerians to promote his song to the rest of the world.

In a tweet dated August 23, he explained: “I said media tour, not promo tour! I am only traveling with my best friend to go and do oil research and you people are complaining ok continue.”



Also commenting on how his announcement topped trends across social media platforms, he tweeted: “Only One man post. News.”





ADA/SARA