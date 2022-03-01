Shatta Wale's GHAMRO cash - Noble Nketsiah smells something fishy

Noble Nketsiah doubts artistes get monies due them from GHAMRO

Noble Nketsiah has no faith in GHAMRO

Noble Nketsiah promises to follow up for his royalties



Celestine Donkor, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale among others receive royalties



Noble Nketsiah has said he believes the GH¢30,000 Shatta Wale earned as royalties were monies from his "recent songs".



The gospel musician in an interview said Shatta Wale should have received more than GH¢30,000 while insinuating that some persons have squandered the money.



“What Shatta Wale got for his music is not what is due him, those who will spend the money have already done that.

“What Shatta got is what he is supposed to get for his recent songs. Over the years that money has been spent by somebody,” he told Sur Roy on Let’s Talk Entertainment.



“What they are giving out now are just compensations and even that it's because he is Shatta Wale when you go deeper into it, you will notice these guys are receiving 300 and 400 cedis…meanwhile they deserve more than that. We don't have a proper regulatory system,” he added.



Artistes like Stonebwoy, Celestine Donkor, Shatta Wale to list a few have come out to state how much money they have received from GHAMRO.



This was after Rex Omar promised the system was going to pay artistes for what is due them and ensure that structures are put in place for the collection and disbursement of royalties.