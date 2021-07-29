Shatta Wale's Shaxi is a laudable initiative to employ many jobless youths - Kwame Yogot

Ghanaian Musician, Shatta Wale

Reggae and Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, has recently announced that he will be launching his own ride-hailing service dubbed Shaxi.

Shaxi, short for Shatta Taxi, he revealed, is part of efforts he is making to provide jobs for the youth in various communities in Ghana.



Speaking about the ‘Shaxi’ initiative on Kastle FM in Cape Coast, Kwame Yogot has lauded the ‘Dancehall King’ for such a brilliant move to employ the jobless masses.



He said “I have not heard much about this ShaXi initiative that you said Shatta Wale is coming out with because of my busy schedule with my song promotion.

“But I think that it’s a laudable idea for an artiste to create employment for others to also get a source of living,” Kwame Yogot told Amansan Krakye.



He added on the Kastle Drive show “We all need to support this great idea and commend Shatta Wale for helping to curb unemployment because a lot of the youth are crying for jobs.”