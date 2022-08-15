Shatta Wale's album that took 3 years to create to be released on October 17

Shatta Wale has disclosed that in two months' time, he will release his much-anticipated Gift of God Album which took him three years to create.

The celebrated dancehall musician announced to his "special fans" in the United States that October 17 has been confirmed as the final release date of the GOG Album.



October 17 will mark his 38th birthday.



The Ghanaian musician on August 13 during a performance at the SummerStage Festival in Crotona Park, New York City, explained that he chose to make the announcement on the international stage because fans who attended the show meant a lot to him.



"I have this album that I have been creating for three years and everybody has been talking about it and asking 'when are you gonna drop the album?'



"Today you guys are the special people with my press release date. On the 17th of October, I am gonna release the Gift of God Album and you guys are so special, you guys are the first. I have not told anybody and I know the press is gonna take it. I love you guys, you guys are looking like angels. Clap for yourselves," said Shatta who couldn't hide his excitement.

Shatta has already announced a major feature on the album.



He has a song titled 'Papi' with Nigerian singer, Naira Marley.



As earlier communicated, he was expected to release the track list of GOG album on June 17, 2022, but fans were left disappointed once again as he only provided two songs from his project.



In a Facebook post on Thursday, June 16 he stated the condition under which he was going to release the track list.



“If my YouTube doesn’t get to 1 million subscribers, am not releasing the tracklist of GOG!!! Show me you love me," he wrote.

Check out the video below:









Thanks to @SummerStage for the Crotona Park Festival being a resounding success! We will back again in full HD for another breath taking performance tomorrow at SummerStage Central Park! pic.twitter.com/2mNUcs3Z0Y — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) August 14, 2022

