Shatta Wale's approach may be wrong, but Nigerians don't reciprocate love received from Ghana - Stonebwoy

Allow songs from other African countries into your country, Stonebwoy to Nigerians



Before 2021 comes to an end, celebrated Ghanaian dancehall act, Livingstone Etse Satekla, professionally known as Stonebwoy has shared his "thoughts" on the promotion of music in both Ghana and Nigeria.



The dancehall musician has charged his 'brothers' in Nigeria to reciprocate the love they have received all these years from Ghana when it comes to entertainment.



Stonebwoy in a statement sighted by GhanaWeb dated December 30 noted that the unfair situation which has been hammered by Shatta Wale deserves "critical attention".



"My brother Shatta Wale's approach may be wrong but the topic of our brother nation Nigeria not reciprocating the love and support it receives particularly from Ghana is valid and deserves critical attention, " parts of the statement read.

Stonebwoy acknowledging the strength Nigeria has in terms of music dominance, due to their large population among other factors has mentioned that for the sake of Africa's unity Nigerians should do their best to allow other music from the continent into their country.



"Nigerian brothers must consider that with their great power comes the responsibility of helping to forge a united African front by deliberately allowing music from the other African countries which pollinate Nigerian music to flourish on Nigerian platforms on local and international levels. This approach will enable the African sound to dominate the world as one big family and as a global force. That's how we stand as one Africa," he charged.



The award-winning Ghanaian artiste has collaborated with Nigerian musicians like Davido and Zlatan.



