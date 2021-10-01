Shatta Wale’s attacks on me helped my waakye business – Reggie Rockstone

Reggie Rockstone

Hiplife Grandpapa Reggie Rockstone has indicated that his “clash” with Shatta Wale was a blessing to him.

It could be remembered that Shatta Wale in one of his numerous rants on social media attacked Reggie Rockstone.



He could not fathom why he continues to live in his father’s house and also have to sell waakye after all the opportunities he got for himself in the music industry.



Speaking to Kingdom FM in an interview, Reggie Rockstone indicated that it was a great form of advertisement which went a long way to support his waakye business.

“I’m not going to lie to you but God works in mysterious ways, he mentioned my waakye and then from there my waakye just blew. A number of people didn’t know I sell waakye meanwhile I’ve been selling waakye for over ten years. At the time that he mentioned it, it gave me a new audience.



"I also understand the game so when he mentioned it, I started talking about my waakye and afterwards I released the jar waakye and it caught fire.”



"On whether he has thanked Shatta Wale for his contribution to the growth of his waakye business Reggie Rockstone indicated that “Shatta Wale is my guy he hasn’t been there since then but I’m sure he sends his boys to come and buy for him,” he said.