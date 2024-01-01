Shatta Wale’s boys beat me, forced me to render an apology - Uniland Festival organizer alleges

Rich Focus, Shatta Wale

Event organizer of the recently held Uniland festival, Rich Focus, has recounted the details of an incident involving Shatta Wale and his management, led by Sammy Flex. The confrontation reportedly stemmed from a payment dispute and ended with a physical assault.

This comes after Shatta Wale, who had been booked and promoted to perform at the Uniland Festival, which was held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on December 29 and 30, released a statement indicating that the self-acclaimed dancehall king could not perform due to non-payment of performance fees by the organizers.



Subsequently, the organizers of the event, in a statement, apologized to the camp of Shatta Wale, accepting responsibility for the poor organization of the event.



Rich Focus, however, in an interview with YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon, claimed that the apology drafted by the organizers of the event was made under duress.



According to him, he was allegedly kidnapped, beaten up, and made to apologize to Shatta Wale by some unknown assailants.



The organizer cited a history of difficulties with the artist, citing a previous booking in Koforidua where Shatta Wale allegedly made last-minute exorbitant demands. Despite paying a performance fee, Shatta Wale reportedly failed to show up for the event.

In preparation for their December event, Rich Focus engaged in negotiations with Sammy Flex, Shatta Wale's manager. Rich Focus claimed that Sammy Flex demanded a sum of 100,000 Ghana Cedis in cash, with 50,000 Ghana Cedis paid upfront.



“The first time, we made a booking for him in Koforidua. After paying the performance fee, and getting his money, he came back with so many demands that we couldn't, which wasn't part of the agreement, to be honest. And the university doesn't have huge budgets like that.



“So, for the December event, we had a conversation with the manager, Samiba Flex. Okay. Yes. So, Samiba Flex said that he was going to charge us 100,000 Ghana cedis with 50,000 in cash. He took the 50,000 cedis, signed the contract, and then witnessed it with one of his guys,” he said.



Despite signing a contract that the remainder of the fee would be paid 15 days after the event, Sammy Flex allegedly pressured Rich Focus for the remaining 50,000 Ghana cedis just hours before the event was set to begin.



“On the day of the show, I had a call about the show from Sammy. He asked about sound checks and all that and after the conversation, he added that when is he getting the remaining 50,000.

“I told him that the contract stipulated that we would give him the rest after 15 days. It's not like we don't have the money to give him. Because we had initially paid him for a performance and he didn't show up. So, just come and perform. You didn't show up last time. We are scared,” he said.



Rich Focus disclosed that he had to bow to the pressures and threats and agreed to pay the outstanding amount, stating that Sammy Flex insisted on physical cash.



He added that Shatta Wale had allegedly threatened to send his boys to deal with Rich Focus if the money wasn't paid promptly.



“They initiated that they wanted physical cash and we had about a few hours to start the event. So, giving us that pressure at that time, it was very frustrating. Shatta himself had even called and said if I didn't pay the money, he would make his boys come to pick me up and deal with me.



“To be honest, I went with him (Sammy Flex) together to the ATM to take the 15k. And then later came back to the event ground because I had my chequebook at the event ground. Like my chequebook, I signed the check for him, the 35,000 cedis at the event ground for him to make sure that the performance happened,” he explained.

Rich Focus revealed that despite paying the amount demanded, individuals allegedly from the camp of Shatta Wale dragged, beat, and coerced him into making a video statement denying any wrongdoing.



“But when I was backstage, I realized about ten people had surrounded me. The Ghana police personnel who were even following me, couldn't do anything. They dragged me and put me in a car. They dealt with me in the car, hit me, and did a video of me to say that I wasn’t assaulted,” he revealed.



He further added that he was forced to issue a public apology to Shatta Wale and the Shatta Movement Empire.



Rich Focus ended by saying that legal action would be taken against Shatta Wale due to the controversy.



“We haven't breached any contract. And for him to come online to tarnish our image and also for them to make it look like we are a poor organization or whatever message it was, all of that is false. So, we are going to address that and also do the writing by making him pay for all the damages also caused us. I know it's very big for us to do that, but we will do it,” he said.

