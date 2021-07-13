Shatta Wale’s business partner drops deep secrets about Michy over their breakup

Shatta Wale's ex, Michy and Magluv

Shatta Wale’s alleged sister and business partner, Magluv has just taken her fight with the award-winning musician’s baby mama, Michy to a different level.

Magluv not long ago took to her Instagram page to drop what can best be described as a bombshell about how Shatta Wale‘s romantic relationship with Michy hit the rocks about two years ago.



According to her, Michy is to be blamed for her breakup with Shatta Wale and not her.



She alleged while Michy was in a relationship with Shatta Wale, she took money from Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1) to fix her body.

Magluv in her post on Instagram also dropped videos of Michy holding bundles of dollars after she allegedly went to Nigeria with the like of Hajia4Real to do things that they decided to never talk about.



Magluv wrote as the caption of the ‘secret’ videos she shared, “How am I the cause of your break up oh Michy you like using me to play self-pity but what did you do for Nam1 @nana_appiah_m to give you money to fix your breast and stomach while you were in a relationship with bra Nii and don’t tell me he knew about it cause you and I know he knew nothing or should we talk about the trip to Nigeria with @hajia4reall (what happens in Nigeria stays in Nigeria) which one you want us to talk about ‍♀️ the men or the women load… the bible says suffer not for the witch to live so my dear you messed with the wrong person. We continue tomorrow.”



