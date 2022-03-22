Shatta Wale’s 'false news publication' case adjourned to April 19

Shatta Wale

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has adjourned the case of Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as “Shatta Wale”, a dancehall artiste, and three others to April 19, 2022.

The adjournment was at the instance of the defence.



Mr Jerry Avenogbo, Counsel for Shatta Wale, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that his client was out of the jurisdiction, and he needed to inform the Court. “I officially wrote to inform the Court of my client’s inability to be in present,” he said.

Shatta Wale is standing trial with Kojo Owusu Koranteng, aka “Nana Dope,” Eric Ventnor, aka “Gangee” and Iddrisu Yusif for publication of false news.



They have denied the charge and are on bail.