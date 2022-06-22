Shatta Wale’s father declared ‘imposter’ by Ngleshie kingmakers

Ghanaian Musician, Shatta Wale and Father, Charles Nii Akrama Mensah

The chiefs and elders of Ngleshie Amanfro Traditional Area in the Greater Accra Region, have asked the general public to ignore Charles Nii Akrama Mensah, the father of dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, who is parading himself as a traditional chief in the area.

According to the kingmakers, the self-acclaimed chief also known as ‘Shatta Capo’, is an imposter and, therefore, deserves no such recognition.



This notice comes after Nii Akrama Mensah’s name appeared in the obituary of his late wife, Stella Gasu, as Divisional Chief of Ngleshie Amanfro with the stool name Nyonmor Bei II.



The funeral poster depicting Charles Akramah Mensah as “Divisional Chief of Ngleshie Amanfro



“We, the Akwashong [war-council], wish to state emphatically in unambiguous terms that, there had never been any Divisional Chief within the existence of Ngleshie Amanfro from 1733 to date, such a Chief with that title/inscription and there shall never be since there is no Stool with that name,” the kingmakers stated in a release sighted by Angelonline.com.gh on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.



The release went on to state that following the demise and burial of the chief of the area, Nii Kwashie Glorlor III, “a substantive chief known in private life as Humphrey Nii Dzartor Bothway, was selected, nominated and installed by the accredited kingmakers of the Stool into office with the name Nii Kwashie Gblorlor IV in the year of our Lord 28th August 2011.”

They are also demanding an immediate retraction and apology from Mr. Mensah as well as his associates or risk being hauled to court to face the full rigors of the law.



