Shatta Wale’s insults on Fada Dickson and Dr. Osei Kwame Despite pained me a lot - Mr. Logic

Talent manager and entertainment pundit, Mr. Logic, has expressed his disappointment in Shatta Wale after the musician attacked the management of Despite Media over his feud with employee Kwasi Aboagye.

He noted that Shatta Wale should have responded to Kwasi Aboagye alone since he was the one he had an issue with, stressing that involving the Managing Director, Fada Dickson, and owner of Despite Media, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite was a wrong approach in tackling the issue.



The outspoken entertainment pundit, however, slammed the host of Peace FM Entertainment Review show, Kwasi Aboagye, for making claims without having all the requisite facts to back them.



Speaking as a panelist on the United Showbiz program on United Television (UTV) which GhanaWeb monitored, Mr. Logic stated that it pains him that Shatta Wale insulted Fada Dickson and Dr. Osei Kwame Despite.



“What pains me is that Shatta Wale should have responded to Kwasi Aboagye directly but the way he involved Fada Dickson and Dr. Osei Kwame Despite didn’t make me happy. Because the radio owner and the director don’t control what the presenter says. My disappointment is how he involved the bosses in the issue. I'm not happy with the way he insulted such prominent personalities,” he told host MzGee.



Mr. Logic further stated that Kwasi Aboagye’s commentary on Shatta Wale’s £80,000 fee claim was not necessary since he didn’t probe the issue and gather all the facts to substantiate his claims.

“Kwasi Aboagye’s commentary on Shatta Wale’s performance fee claim, to me I think he took it too personally. It could be that the £80,000 was not physical cash given to him outright. Maybe he was given £40,000 cash and the rest went into other expenses.



“So I think that since he didn’t have all the facts in relation to the issue, he should have left that issue after admitting that he does not have the contract. I am not saying this to bash him but the issues it has raised are my concerns,” said Mr. Logic.



His reaction comes after Kwasi Aboagye labeled Shatta Wale’s claims that he (Shatta Wale) was paid a whopping £80,000 for performing at the Ghana Music Awards UK 2023 as false.



Earlier in a Twitter post, the Dancehall musician, while appreciating the organizers and fans for a successful event, bragged about being honored with such an amount.



In what seemed like a jab at event organizers in Ghana, Shatta said:

“Thank you, London, #GMAUK You did what Ghana music in Ghana couldn’t do 80k pounds for performance Artiste of the year 2023 (Icing on the cake) Shatta Wale is a London boy now !!!”



But Kwasi Aboagye insisted that Shatta's statements were mere lies.



The popular broadcaster said on his Peace FM Entertainment Review that it is impossible for the organizers to pay him such an amount after incurring other huge costs for his trip.



He said the organizers would not be able to afford such an amount after incurring visa expenses, first flight tickets, accommodation, and others for him and his team.



“Shatta Wale said he was paid 80,000 pounds as a performance fee and the ultimate ‘Artiste of the Year’ award. He was never paid 80,000 pounds for his performance. It is a huge lie! Do the organizers even have that 80,000 pounds to give Shatta Wale? He is lying.

"It is never true. 80,000 pounds. You were given a heroic welcome at the airport, given a royalty treat. You, your girlfriend, and your entire team were given visas. You guys flew first class. I am not sure you were even given 10,000 pounds.



“The organizers cannot speak on it but listeners, I want you to know that it is not true. They cannot give him that kind of money. Which Ghanaian living in the UK, Which promoter can give that amount?” he retorted.



In response, Shatta Wale launched a scathing attack on Kwasi Aboagye and the owners of Despite Media, the entity that employs the radio presenter. Regardless of the attack, an unfazed Kwasi Aboagye maintained that the claim Shatta Wale was paid such an amount was false.



