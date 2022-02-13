Shatta Wale’s outburst on Jackie Appiah was needless, classless – Arnold fires

Shatta Wale levels allegations against Jackie Appiah

Arnold chides Shatta Wale



Entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has, without equivocation, criticized Shatta Wale for attacking Jackie Appiah without any reasonable justification.



Making a submission on UTV’s United Showbiz, Saturday, Arnold, known for not mincing words, could not fathom why the musician would descend on the actress for disagreeing with him on a subject.



“I think Shatta Wale’s outburst and attack on Jackie was needless, classless, and very unnecessary because he acted as if he had some hardcore beef with Jackie or Jackie had attacked him and so he had to give a response but that was not the situation”, he said.

“Let’s even say my opinion contradicts your opinion; is that an insult? So, because of differences in opinion, it came to that? Jackie’s opinion did not warrant that level of attack. It was so needless, classless, and unnecessary. And sometimes I shudder how people support this act. And especially being a lady,” Arnold added.



Shatta Wale and Jackie Appiah occupied top spots on Twitter trends on Friday, February 4, 2022, after the Dancehall musician descended on the actress.



While it is unclear what triggered his outburst, Shatta Wale made reference to a comment Jackie Appiah made during the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to Shatta Wale, Jackie Appiah contradicted him and created the impression that celebrities who wanted to be paid before embarking on the campaign are unpatriotic.



“Jackie Appiah, I remember some time ago, during the Covid-19 pandemic, I said let us come and support and if we are coming to support, money must be attached so people can feel. You (Jackie Appiah) went to say somewhere you did not like what I said and why should I have said that.”

“Jackie Appiah, you do not act. Forget yourself. I respect you but the picture you want to paint to actresses and whatever, stop it. Because people know what you have been doing in Ghana. Stop it”, he said amidst sexual allegations against the actress.



“When was the last time you did a movie that sold $1million?” Shatta added.



The musician has since been criticized by a section of the public including entertainment pundits who find his outpouring unfortunate.



