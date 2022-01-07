Shatta Wale’s rape comment, misconducts could land him in prison forever – Pundit

Entertainment pundit tackles Shatta Wale

Ghanaian entertainment critic, Ruthy Mummie De-nelson has established that Shatta Wale’s continuous insubordination and misconduct could earn him a life sentence someday if care is not taken.



Earlier during a social media banter with Burna Boy, Shatta Wale in a bid to hit hard at the Nigerian artiste bragged about rapping his ex-girlfriend named Kuti.



In a series of revelations to spite the Grammy Award-winning singer, Shatta Wale disclosed how he took advantage of the said lady after Burna Boy dumped her.

Shatta’s rape comments have since attracted several condemnations from a wide section of Ghanaians including some celebrities.



Although the SM boss has pulled down the post, some social media users have taken screenshots of the post and have drawn the police’s attention to it.



Joining the section of Ghanaians who have criticized Shatta Wale on his recent post, Ruthy finds it worrying why Shatta Wale who has a pending case in court will dare admit publicly that he has raped someone.



She said Shatta whose eyes have seen the prison walls several times might not be freed this time around if arrested for rape.



“If care isn’t taken, Shatta Wale will be arrested for the second time because he has publicly admitted to having rapped someone despite the fact that you have a pending case in court. You have done a lot for the industry and this is not the time to talk about rape. The way things are going on in the country, your recent statements could land you into prison and this time around you might never be freed. If you don’t want things to escalate, I suggest that you publicly apologize before it becomes too late,” She stated in an interview with ‘Say It’ TV.

“I have heard that some DJs have threatened to boycott your songs if you don’t apologize and worse things could happen. By admitting that you have rapped someone, the state will not take it lightly with you because we cannot live in a community with a rapist,” she added.



Watch the video below



