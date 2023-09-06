Shatta Wale’s social media outbursts could be for show - Elikem Kurmodzie

Elikem Kumordzie the Tailor

Ghanaian celebrity fashion designer and socialite Elikem Kurmadzie the Tailor has shared an insight into the antics displayed by Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale on social media.

The former Big Brother housemate was on The Day Show with Berla Mundi on September 2 where he revealed that he knows Shatta Wale on a personal level. He indicated that Shatta Wale is normally a jovial and fun individual, so the outbursts displayed by the artiste could be due to him being genuinely angry or could be for show.



“Shatta Wale is that guy. So when I see him on social media, I'm like, 'Okay, it's either he's really upset or he's doing it for showbiz'," he said.



Elikem Kumordzie also opened up about the backlash he faced after he criticised Sarkodie’s outfit earlier in February. The fashion designer had pointed out that Sarkodie’s tailor did not do a good job and that he could have done better. The comment resulted in a massive backlash on social media, leading to his apology.



Clarifying the issue, Elikem said that he was innocently pointing out some flaws and didn't mean to offend or demean Sarkodie or his tailor.



“I didn't think it would be that crazy, but I knew people were going to come at me... I was able to point it out. Again, it’s the empty barrels that make the noise.

“I think DMing him would have been personal and straight to him. It was pointing out a fashion flaw in general. In general, the mediocrity in the fashion space in Ghana is a lot. Why are you going to put out or why would you create something and have such a flaw and put it out on someone like that, so to speak? It wasn't a personal attack,” he disclosed.



