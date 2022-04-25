12
Shatta Wale’s son petitions Akufo-Addo over high cost of gas

Shatta Wale And Son Shatta Wale with his son Majesty

Mon, 25 Apr 2022 Source: myxyzonline.com

Son of Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale and actress Michelle Diamon (Michy) has petitioned President Akufo-Addo to reduce the prices of LPG gas.

In a video shared on Instagram, the Majesty as he is known, said his mother recently has been complaining about the price of gas.

The young boy said he has no idea what it is or why his mum keeps complaining, but he would appreciate it if the President fixed it.

“Dear Mr President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, my name is His Majesty, Majesty for short. My mummy keeps complaining about gas prices – gas, gas, gas. I don’t know what it is, can you fix it? Thank you Mr President,” he said.

Source: myxyzonline.com
