Shatta Wale’s song helped me when I was broken-hearted – Fameye

Femeye

Fameye has revealed that a song by Shatta Wale helped him some years ago.

He recounted using a song composed by Shatta Wale when he was disturbed.



The ‘Notin I Get’ composer said the only song he remembers listening to during that difficult moment was Shatta Wale’s ‘Bullet Proof’.



Fameye recalled he was broken-hearted and Bullet Proof from Shatta Wale helped him to recover.



He made this revelation in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM which was monitored by Zionfelix.net.

According to him, the beat of the song alone ‘destroys’ his mind.



Watch video below:



