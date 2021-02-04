Shatta Wale's songs, Cape Coast Castle, others feature in Black Beach movie on Netflix

Two of Shatta Wale's songs were featured in the movie

Ghanaian dancehall act Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has once again put Ghana on the map.

Monitored by Sammykaymedia.com, two of his popular hit songs, “Ayoo” and “My level” have been featured in the Netflix “Black Beach” movie.



This great feat chalked by the SM boss on the international scene comes after he was also featured as the only Ghanaian artiste on Beyonce’s "Lion King", "The Gift" album.



Besides Shatta’s song heroics in the Black Beach movie, Ghana’s tourist site Cape Coast Castle and beaches were all shown as scenes in the movie, a strong leverage for Ghana to push its tourism agenda to world.

The “Black Beach” movie is a Spanish movie, released last year and directed by Esteban Crespo.



Watch video below:



