Shatta Wale set to release G.O.G album track list on June 17

Self-acclaimed Ghanaian Dancehall King Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, better known as Shatta Wale, has announced that he will be releasing the track list for his next studio album, Gift of God ('G.O.G') on Friday, June 17, 2022.



The Chief Executive Officer of Shaxi, in a Facebook post, made public his intentions to finally release the tracklist of his much-anticipated fifth studio album, Gift of God album.



In the post, Shatta Wale wrote, "All the wait is over; finally #GOGALBUM track list is dropping. Thank y'all for your patience and support".



Prior to this announcement, the prolific dancehall artiste, on Friday, November 19, 2021, released a four-track project dubbed 'G.O.G Chaff'.

The songs on the G.O.G Chaff project included; 'I pray, 'Cool down', 'love is a medicine', and 'Maya'. Unfortunately, according to Shatta Wale, these songs would not make it to the list of songs on the G.O.G album.



Meanwhile, the 'Gringo’ singer, on a Facebook live on Tuesday, sent a stern warning to fans and music executives who, in his view, compare and sow seeds of discord between musicians in the country.



According to Shatta Wale, there are a lot of challenges and controversies facing the Ghanaian music industry that needs urgent solutions; however, all some fans, music executives, and some media personnel do is pitch one artiste against another.



This, he believes, is preventing growth in the music industry.



"Every day, you people dey on social media dey compare one artiste to the other, causing problems here and there.



Meanwhile, we have a lot of challenges that need solutions. Musicians are being cheated here and there and you people are interested in fights."

Shatta Wale also warned fans against comparing him to other A-list singers.



"Abeg you, don't compare me to your Black Sherif and Sarkodie. Go and ask Sarkodie, is he my size? Go and ask your Stonebwoy, is he my size?"



These are Shatta Wale's posts on Facebook.







