Shatta Wale shades Michy amidst fake pregnancy brouhaha

Shatta Hair.png Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I’m nobody’s ex – Shatta Wale declares

Shatta Wale shades Michy online

‘My pregnancy was fake – Michy asserts

In the wake of Michy’s pregnancy prank which sparked countless reactions on social media, Shatta Wale has seemingly passed on a cryptic message to her.

Earlier, Michy disclosed that one of her former boyfriends was on the verge of ending his life after chancing upon pictures of the baby bump she shared on social media.

Unclear who exactly she was referring to, she took to Instagram and wrote;

“Small play I dey play, I hear say one of X’s order DDT for Alibaba.com, someone tell him to cancel the order.”

But following Michy’s disclosure, Shatta in what seemed like a reaction to the post also wrote on Snapchat;

“Am nobody’s ex, I am your Z. The end.”

Perhaps this is to indicate that he isn't the 'ex' Michy was referring to.

Prior to this development, the two have been spotted on social media hilariously reacting to each other’s posts.

One can recall that after the dancehall artiste’s most recent relationship crashed, he pleaded with Michy not to tease him for it.

Shatta Michy pls don’t come and laugh at me that I have broken heart oooo. Ok bye,” he earlier shared on Snapchat.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
