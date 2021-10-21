Shatta Wale shooting hoax: Police invites Accra FM'S Nana Romeo

The police are also demanding a copy of the video recording of the interview

The Ghana Police Service is requesting the management of Accra100.5FM to release their mid-morning show presenter Nana Romeo to report to the police on Friday, 22 October 2021 at 10 am to assist with investigations in connection with dancehall artiste Shatta Wale’s gunshot prophecy.

It is recalled that it was on Nana Romeo’s show, Ayekoo Ayekoo, that Bishop Steven Akwasi Appiah, also known as Jesus Ahuofe, prophesied on 28 September 2021 that a popular dancehall artiste called ‘Charles’ would be shot dead on 18 October 2021 just as Lucky Dube was shot dead in South Africa.



The police, on Tuesday, 19 October 2021, arrested Jesus Ahuofe at the forecourt of Accra100.5FM while he was waiting to appear on the mid-morning show with the same presenter.

Shatta Wale and two others who also staged his gun attack on the date the prophet prophesied he would be shot have also been arrested for the circulation of information intended to cause fear and panic.



The two are Kojo Owusu Koranteng, also known as Nana Dope, and Eric Venator, alias Gangee.