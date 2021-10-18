Shatta Wale 'shot' report: Skeptical reactions flood social media

Shatta Wale

Social media users are reacting to news of a shooting incident involving celebrated and controversial dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, real name Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr.

The musician according to multiple news portals - including pulse.com.gh and starrfm.com.gh, was allegedly shot by unknown gunmen at East Legon, a suburb of Accra.



The news attributed to his personal assistant, one Nana Dhope, also has it that he has been rushed to an unnamed hospital and is receiving emergency treatment.



On social media platforms, especially Twitter, there is a mixture of uncertainty, dismay and disbelief at the news.



The skeptical reactions dominate as a number of people relate to a prophecy last month that Wale will be shot today.



For others, they are certain that Shatta Wale is looking to leverage on this 'prank' to promote his upcoming album.





Below are some reactions:





Is nana dhope serious about this



Or their just playing mind Games with us, or



Is it Because the pastor said shatta wale will be shot dead on the 18th of October so they’re trying to play along ? pic.twitter.com/nwc9REAog7 — K.sammmmm (@Ksam_70) October 18, 2021

I remember this particular post from Ibrah one. Now the news circulating that ShattaWale has been shot. Something doesn’t add up. pic.twitter.com/kuxHrtlysg — _realjosh™️ (@joshkingdal) October 18, 2021

SHATTA WALE HAS NOT BEEN SHOT…KNOW THIS AND HAVE SOME PEACE — JIGGGA???????????????????????????????? (@JIGGGA_MAN) October 18, 2021

Shatta Wale shot? Lol I don’t believe — Kojo Wud????Banku (@KojoWud_) October 18, 2021

I dont know why i dont believe Shatta wale has been shot ???? — ABOA BANKU????‍???????????????????? (TWO TERTY) (@Aboa_Banku1) October 18, 2021

Ei Nana Dhop di3 he wont say something like this about shatta wale just like that. if its true he has been shot then may he be safe ???? — ABOA BANKU????‍???????????????????? (TWO TERTY) (@Aboa_Banku1) October 18, 2021

A pastor said someone will shot you this month so you and team planned to lie the whole Ghana and give your fans unnecessarily heart break. Without clout Shatta Wale won’t be bigger. ???????? — Yesu (@ghanayesu_) October 18, 2021

I’m sure Shatta Wale need attention for his album that’s why his team want to pull this gun shot agenda. I don’t know whether it’s true or not but That man can do anything for clout — Yesu (@ghanayesu_) October 18, 2021

Shatta Wale has been shot He's receiving treatment at the emergency Ward



The hospital no get name ? Fine



Where the incident happened ebe Bush ??



Y'all joke too much, like rydee some some doctor go take en paddie say Shatta come en hospital



You know Ghana how info spread — TARZAN BANKU ???????? (@mmoaNkoaa) October 18, 2021

The development comes a day after the musician celebrated his 37th birthday.



The hashtag #Shattabration topped trends through Sunday (October 17) as his contemporaries sent him well wishes on his big day.



From across the oceans, American musician Beyonce also extended birthday wishes with an old photo of Shatta Wale.



More to come soon