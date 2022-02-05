Shatta Wale should add comedy to his craft - Worlasi

Rapper Worlasi

Shatta Wale is a comedian, Worlasi

Shatta can fill the National Theatre if he pulls a comedy show, Worlasi



Tweeps describes Shatta as a 'true entertainer'



Ghanaian rapper, Worlasi has told Shatta Wale to consider pursuing a career in comedy.



Worlasi states that he always bust out into loud laughter anytime he comes across Shatta Wale's ranting videos online.



The dancehall singer is known for his Facebook and Instagram live videos where he sometimes calls out his colleagues for various 'offences' or addresses issues affecting the country.

The 'Comot' crooner believes that Shatta is capable of selling out the National Theatre should he ever holds a comedy show. In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, he wrote that the leader of the Shatta Movement should make good use of his special talent.



No matter how serious the situation might be, Shatta Wale always finds a way of creating humour, this is according to Worlasi.



"If Shatta add comedy he could fill National Theatre. I have been watching his videos all night Herh!!!" he tweeted.



Reacting to the post, tweeps noted that the rapper had a valid point due.



Diamond Mikado wrote: "@shattawalegh is an all-round entertainer, no dull moment around him any day."

Another, Edem Ernest commented: "That's his hidden talent buh he fails to acknowledge it."



A third, Akwesi Agyemang also described the dancehall singer as a true entertainer. He tweeted: "Man be talented ooo Comedy kakra Music nso kakra."



See the post below:



