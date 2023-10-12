Shatta Wale slams Kwasi Aboagye, Despite and Fadda Dickson over £80,000 performance fee claim

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has slammed popular media personality, Kwasi Aboagye, over claims that he wasn’t paid £80,000 for his performance at the Ghana Music Awards UK.

Earlier, Kwasi Aboagye, during his radio show on October 11, openly expressed doubts about Shatta Wale's purported performance fee.



He contended that the £80,000 Shatta Wale claimed to have been paid was an exaggeration, suggesting, that no Ghanaian event organizer would shell out such a huge sum for a performance.



However, in reaction to this, Shatta Wale has hurled insults at the broadcaster for what he described as spewing rubbish.



While insisting that he was indeed paid the exact amount, he went ahead to issue threats at the broadcaster during a TikTok Live video.



At a point, he directed his rants at Kwasi Aboagye’s employers, Osei Kwame Despite, and Fadda Dickson.



"Kwasi Aboagye, if you are not sacked from Peace FM... You, Despite, and Fadda Dickson are all fools. I never took anybody's money. Nobody knew when I was sleeping at Circle. Just because you have a company. Even those in the company can't anyone tell you that you're being foolish? You guys are in Ghana thinking you are billionaires." he fumed.