'Shatta Wale speaks and dresses anyhow, the reason the industry does not attract investors' – Camidoh
Fast-rising Ghanaian singer, Camidoh, has revealed his deep-seated dislike for the lifestyle of the most popular Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale.
According to the ‘For My Lover” hitmaker, he does not agree with the choice of fashion and communication style of Shatta Wale because he feels they are a bit off and mundane.
Speaking in an exclusive interview, Camidoh said Shatta Wale’s somewhat boisterous attitude discourages investors from putting their money in the craft and supporting local artists.
“I am not a fan of Shatta Wale. I am not a fan of how he portrays himself. When he behaves anyhow and speaks anyhow, it makes investors see us as jokers," he said.
Watch Video Below
#BantsAndRants— Captain Arrogant (@ksheldongh) September 24, 2021
okay I agree with @Camidoh on this on! Shatta must sit up????????????????
video drops soon! pic.twitter.com/lPBkgdoH4r
