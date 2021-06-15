Shatta Wale speaks on possible cause of James Town robbery

Shatta Wale

• Shatta Wale has commented on the June 14 robbery attack on a bullion van at James Town in Accra

• According to him, the closing down of some businesses may be a cause of the recent rise in gun-related robberies



• He is calling on leadership of the country to take needed steps to save the situation



Ghanaian dancehall artist, Charles Nii Armah Mensah known as Shatta Wale has aired his views on the June 14 armed robbery attack on a bullion van.



The gunmen killed a police officer and a civilian in the attack and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money as well as the gun of the police escort.



The attack has attracted a myriad of opinions on what could be contributing to the recent upsurge in gun-related crimes across the country.



In a Facebook post by Shatta Wale sighted by GhanaWeb, he avers that the closure of some businesses in the country could be the cause of the recent spike in gun crimes in the country.

Describing the development as a bad omen, Shatta Wale appealed to leaders of the country to address pertinent issues affecting the citizenry and added that Ghanaians are irritated with current developments.



"The close down of peoples business’s myt also b the cause of Gun men killing the Police these days,This is a bad Omen and I wish our leaders will start putting certain few things in place for the people. PEOPLE VEX OOO," his post read.



It is unclear which specific businesses the musician was referring to.



However, the bank of Ghana between 2017 and 2019 conducted clean of the banking sector which resulted in the revocation of the operational licenses of over 100 financial institutions across the country.



The exercise tagged by opposition parties as irresponsible left thousands of Ghanaians jobless.



