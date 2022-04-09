1
Menu
Entertainment

Shatta Wale spotted kissing new lady amidst break-up with Elfreda

Video Archive
Sat, 9 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta lock lips with a new woman

Shatta and Elfreda separated after months

Shatta spends time in the USA

They say time heals but Shatta Wale has proven that he got no time to waste when it comes to moving on after a messy breakup.

A viral video making rounds on social media captures the dancehall musician who is currently in the United States passionately kissing a new lady in his apartment.

The identity of the new lady is yet to be known but from all indications, he seems to be happy with this new lover.

Reacting to the video that has gained tons of wild comments, fans noted that the move by Shatta was to confirm that he has indeed moved on.

It would be recalled that the singer in February this year, announced that he was in a relationship with Elfreda whom he publicly flaunted, however, their love only lasted for months.

Shatta Wale in October 2018 engaged his long-time girlfriend, Shatta Michy. The love birds who recorded songs together and served as an inspiration to several others suffered a messy breakup in 2019.

According to social media users, the 'Ayoo' hitmaker moved on too quickly after his last relationship with Ghanaian girlfriend, Elfreda.

Watch the video below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I became my father's driver aftter failing A-level exam - Ken Ofori-Atta
'Stop fooling' – Adom-Otchere goes wild on NDC’s Zita Benson over dumsor at KIA claims
NDC's Baba Kamara appointed sole distributor of Dangote fertilizer across West Africa
Government bringing back tollbooths but will automate them – Ken Agyapong
Why I am donating GH¢10,000 each to all 275 constituencies – Ken Agyapong
Prof. Adei wrongly claims corruption 'was worse under Mahama' per CPI data
Buried human skull, cat head exhumed from church altar at Kasoa
Meet Juliet Adubea, the mother of Felix Afena-Gyan
Psalm Adjeteyfio is dead
Psalm Adjeteyfio is dead