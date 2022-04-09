Shatta Wale spotted kissing new lady amidst break-up with Elfreda

Shatta lock lips with a new woman

Shatta and Elfreda separated after months



Shatta spends time in the USA



They say time heals but Shatta Wale has proven that he got no time to waste when it comes to moving on after a messy breakup.



A viral video making rounds on social media captures the dancehall musician who is currently in the United States passionately kissing a new lady in his apartment.



The identity of the new lady is yet to be known but from all indications, he seems to be happy with this new lover.



Reacting to the video that has gained tons of wild comments, fans noted that the move by Shatta was to confirm that he has indeed moved on.

It would be recalled that the singer in February this year, announced that he was in a relationship with Elfreda whom he publicly flaunted, however, their love only lasted for months.



Shatta Wale in October 2018 engaged his long-time girlfriend, Shatta Michy. The love birds who recorded songs together and served as an inspiration to several others suffered a messy breakup in 2019.



According to social media users, the 'Ayoo' hitmaker moved on too quickly after his last relationship with Ghanaian girlfriend, Elfreda.



Watch the video below:



