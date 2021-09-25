Shatta Wale sprays cash on okada riders

• Shatta Wale has showered some okada riders with money

• The singer is best known for splashing money on his fans



• He has maintained that he loves sharing his money with the fans who made him



"These streets gave me the money I have today and I will make sure we all get equal share," this is according to dancehall singer, Shatta Wale who has yet again showered his fans with money.



Shatta in a post on Instagram disclosed that he was 'chased' by some commercial motor riders popularly known as okada riders during a visit to his friend, Jay Smith.

The riders who stormed Jay's residence were heard chanting the name of the "Ayoo" hitmaker. Some called him "godfather", "Our father", "1 Don", "Chairman" among other names.



The SM boss splashed cash on his die-hard fans who followed him to his hideout.



"Went out late in the night to see my blood @jaysmithgh and as usual I was chased by my own okada bikers. Yoooo boys no deh sleep. These streets gave me the money I have today and I will make sure we all get equal share ..EL SHATTA EL PEDRINO PATRO," Shatta wrote in a post sighted by GhanaWeb on Instagram.



