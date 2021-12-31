Shatta Wale sprays money on die-hard fans at Dadieso

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

SM fans at Dadieso welcome Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale splashes cash on fans



We need to show love to our fans, Shatta Wale



Fans of dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, have once again proven that their superstar is the 'king of the street' after hundreds of crowd 'mobbed' him.



On December 31, Shatta shared a clip detailing the resounding welcome received at his first visit to Dadieso in the Western Region.



Hundreds of town folks came out in their numbers to catch a glimpse of the singer and his convoy as he journeyed through smaller towns to Dadieso for musical performance.



Shatta overwhelmed by the love splashed 5 cedi notes on the Shatta Movement family based in Dadieso. Everywhere he went, his fans were sure to follow.

"First time in Dadieso and all I can say is I appreciate the love the people of Dadieso showed me. Love y’all right back. #FREDDYFEST," read a video post by the celebrated Ghanaian dancehall artiste.



Shatta Wale is known for splashing money on his fans at almost every public appearance. Back in September this year, he explained why he makes it a point to gift his fans money.



"We are made by the fans. We are shaped by the fans. The fans make the music. The fans grow the brand. We need not be billionaires to show them love when we can. Whatever little we have, could bring a smile," he wrote in an Instagram post.



Watch the video below:



