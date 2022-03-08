2
Shatta Wale squats on private jet to count money, fans react

Shatta Squat2.png Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale counts money on the wing of an aircraft

Tue, 8 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale causes stir online with latest post

Shatta Wale, Medikal rent private jet for U.S tour

Shatta Wale, Medikal holds DTB concert in the U.S

In one of his usual mind-boggling antics, dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, was spotted on the wing of a static aircraft, whiles counting some dollar bills.

The Shatta Movement boss made his way to the top of the plane, where he bent down, spread some cash, and posed for a couple of pictures.

His post has since sparked several reactions from fans who wonder why he chose that particular spot for a photoshoot.

Shatta and Medikal first flaunted their ‘jet-trotting’ lifestyle while on-board to different states in the USA as part of their DTB international tour.

In the company of their official DJ, MicSmith and Shatta Wale’s girlfriend, El-Freda, they first stopped by Ohio in the United States where they held a concert on March 6, 2022.

