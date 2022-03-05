Shatta Wale storms Ohio with staggering performance

Shatta Wale performs in Ohio, Columbus

Shatta Wale delivers back-to-back songs in Ohio

Shatta Wale and Medikal embark on DTB tour in America



Shatta Wale and Medikal cruise in private jet



Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has delivered a trenchant performance in Ohio, Columbus, in front of thousands.



In a post that was shared on March 4, 2022, the artiste was seen performing one of his new songs to the thousands of fans who attended his DTB tour along with rapper, Medikal.



The self-acclaimed 'Dancehall King' captioned his post on Instagram saying, “Thank You Columbus Ohio, Much Love. See Y’all Next Time. DC You Next.”

Shatta Wale, Medikal and their crew touched down in the USA on Wednesday ahead of their Deeper than Blood (DTB) tour which they announced earlier this year.



The artiste and his best friend flew in a private jet to the United States ahead of their DTB tour while on Thursday Shatta Wale shared a photo of him and Medikal onboard a jet with the caption, “The beginning of Ghana music!!”



Subsequently, he had shared a second photo of him sitting on top of the bonnet of a G-wagon and beside him was Medikal who posed on the side of the car.



The artistes made sure their private jet was showing in full view behind them which the SM Boss accompanied with a caption, “Your noise and my Toys.”



