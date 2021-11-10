Shatta Wale storms out of meeting with IGP

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

• IGP meets with the creative Arts industry players

• Shatta Wale gives reasons for storming out of a meeting with IGP



• Shatta Wale bemoans unfair treatment at a meeting with IGP



Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale reportedly stormed out of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare's meeting with some members of the creative arts industry.



The meeting which was organised at the National Police Headquarters Cafeteria Conference Room saw scores of showbiz personalities including Stonebwoy, Afia Schwarzenegger, Shatta Wale, Fameye, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, and many others in attendance.



Although the agenda of the meeting was not communicated, there are suggestions that issues relating to the conduct of showbiz celebrities were discussed.



The meeting comes after the recent arrests of Ghanaian musicians, Shatta Wale and Medikal for various alleged offences.

Journalists who were at the event have reported that shortly after Shatta Wale joined the meeting, he stormed out with vexation.



According to sources, ‘angry Shatta’ was later consoled and brought back to join in the discussion.



Stating his reasons for putting up such an act, the Shatta Movement boss said he was given unfair treatment when he arrived at the meeting.



Shatta said he was the only one exempted from recording the meeting proceedings.



“You asked me to come here. I came, sat down, and realized people took out their phones to record. Just when I also took out my phone to record, a policeman stopped me,” Shatta fumed.



Prior to this event, it can be recalled that the IGP met with the Christian Council and editors of the various media houses in Ghana.