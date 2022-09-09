0
Shatta Wale suspended me for driving his car to Michy's birthday party after their split - Addi Self

Addi Self Former militant, Addi Self

Fri, 9 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former member of the defunct group, SM Militants, Addi Self, has disclosed that he was suspended by Shatta Wale for attending a birthday party of a friend that also hosted Michy.

Speaking within Sammy Kay Media, the former militant asserted that the SM Boss lent him his car to attend a friend's birthday party.

Unfortunately for him, Shatta’s ex-girlfriend, Michy, was also holding her birthday party at the same venue, and he couldn’t pretend they were enemies.

“If you want to hear what happened then, it wasn't an issue. That issue made them suspend us. Those things made me mad. Suspension, suspension. We were working, so what suspension is? That car was given to me by Shatta that night to drive it.

“I can't just take his car and move it like that. I was going to town. At that time, I was using a Camry, so he gave me that car to roam around with and it so happened to be Michy’s birthday that same night, and it was Adnan Caeser’s birthday too,” he disclosed.

Delving deeper, Addi Self stated that there was no bad blood between him and Michy after they(Shatta and Michy) broke up, so he didn't think of it as a problem when he had a chat with her at the birthday party.

“He invited me to his birthday and I didn't know Michy was having a birthday either, so when I went there, we met Michy, and I don't feel meeting Michy was bad. I was there and we had a call saying why we must go for Michy’s birthday and that I should bring the car.

“So I had to bring the car. That issue I was punished for it. I had to go for suspension for it. Shatta wale likes to ask someone he trusts what the others are thinking, and Kaftan, and he felt that our minds are elsewhere. Our minds were not anywhere; we were thinking about growth, he added.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
