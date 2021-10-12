Shatta Wale tattoos Medikal’s name on arm

• Shatta Wale has tattooed Medikal’s name on his arm

• The two seem to have a strong friendship bond



• Shatta Wale is yet to state the reasons for his act



To prove the extent of love he has for his ‘colleague-turned-friend,’ dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has boldly tattooed Medikal’s initials, MDK, on his arm.



Never in the history of Ghana music has an artiste tattooed a colleague’s image on their bodies and this very act from the dancehall artiste has caused a stir on social media.



In the case of Medikal and Shatta Wale, it seems their relationship transcends just being colleagues as the two seemingly share a strong friendship bond.



In a video which has gone viral on social media, the dancehall artiste was spotted with the initials ‘MDK’ on his left arm with reasons best known to himself.

This adds up to the numerous variety of tattoos Shatta has on his body, including an image of his son Majesty.



Medikal is however yet to publicly respond to Shatta’s post which has garnered countless reactions from social media users.



It can be recalled that Shatta Wale, prior to this development, has severally been captured spraying cash on the rapper at events.



Watch the video below:



