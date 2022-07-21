Shatta Wale threatens Deportee

‘I owe you no money’, Shatta Wale to Deportee

Shatta Wale threatens to arrest Deportee for attempted rape



Deportee says Shatta Wale abandoned him behind bars



Controversial Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has lashed out at his close friend and member of his team, Idris Yusif popularly known as Deportee for alleging that he left him to rot behind bars over the singer’s fake gun attack incident.



In a viral social media video, Shatta Wale cautioned Deportee against bad-mouthing him on the issue because he owes him no money and he was not mandated to bail him out.



“Deportee, do I owe you money? Is your money with me? You can’t afford to pay this small amount of money for your bail but you are out there writing nonsense. You better stop what you are doing, coward!” Shatta Wale fumed.



Shatta Wale also threatened Deportee to get him arrested for trying to rape his assistant. He said: “Do you remember the stupid thing you tried doing to my assistant when we were in Kumasi? I mean when you tried to rape my assistant in the bathroom? She wants to report you to the police but I am the one preventing her. So, if you continue misbehaving out there, I would make her report you to the police.”

In a recent publication by GhanaWeb, Deportee alleged that Shatta Wale only settled his bail, leaving him to his fate for a gun prank they pulled in October 2021. He added that the Shatta Movement boss currently has issues with him, but in due time, he will tell his side of the story and detail the reasons their relationship has once again gone sour.



"My relationship with Shatta is out there, people know it... we had our issues back then, but this time around...there is an issue that is the reality. At the right time, the issue will pop up. He has issues with me but I don't.



"Recently we went to court, you know we went to prison together. He got himself bailed, but without us...these are the things, I don't want to speak. Maybe with time, we will speak. I know it is a bombshell and it will go out there and it is going to escalate a whole lot of things," Deportee disclosed in an interview on 'Time With The Stars' with Larry Bozzlz.







In October 2021, Deportee landed himself behind bars over the singer's fake gun attack. Deportee was named as an accomplice of the popular Dancehall musician and was arrested with two others, Nana Dope and Gangee and charged for abetment of crime.



An Accra Circuit court remanded them into prison custody and later granted bail to the tune of GH¢100,000 each for the publication of false information that claimed Shatta had been shot.

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale has been fined GH¢2,000 by the court after pleading guilty.







